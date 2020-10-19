Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats Endorse Dan Romano for Yonkers City Court Judge

YONKERS, NY — October 19, 2020 — The Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats today announced their decision to endorse Dan Romano for Yonkers City Judge, marking yet another key community endorsement for the Romano campaign.

“I am very proud to have the support of as important an organization as the Stonewall Democrats,” said Romano. “Groups such as the Stonewall Democrats have been dedicated to lifting up LGBTQ+voices in our party and country for decades, and it is an honor to have their support. As your next City Court Judge, I will always be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and will stand against the hate and discrimination sometimes experienced by our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors.”

“We are proud to stand with Dan in his campaign for City Court Judge,” said Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats Vice President and Former Yonkers City Councilman Michael Sabatino. “The Romano family has been a staple in Yonkers for generations, and Dan has distinguished himself as a man of high character and qualifications for the office of City Court Judge. We are confident that he will be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and a strong addition to our City Court for years to come.”

The Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats are a group of LGBTQ+ Democrats and allies located in the Hudson Valley in New York State that advocate for policies that guarantee equality and fairness for the LGBTQ+ community.

Dan Romano is a lifelong Yonkers resident who has practiced law in Yonkers and Westchester County for over thirty years. Dan has dedicated his career to fighting for Yonkers families in court, and now he wants to bring his passion for the law and fighting for ordinary people to the City Court.