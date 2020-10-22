YONKERS, NY — October 21, 2020 — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday advised the the United States had begun the process of removing Susan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism. Pompeo is is not suggesting there is a quid pro quo dynamic to bring he two nations under the aegis o President Donald Trump’s vision of a ”Deal of the Century.”

Pompeo divulged that, “We also are continuing to work to get every nation to recognize Israel, the rightful Jewish homeland, and to acknowledge their basic, fundamental right to exist as a country, and that certainly includes Sudan.

Coincidentally, perhaps unrelated, perhaps not, a private jet reportedly departed Ben-Gurion Airport for the capital of Sudan, Khartoum. It is the first medical aid flight between the two nations.

More information is expected to be gleaned within the next 12 hours.