John and Laurie Wiles, the ‘Driving Me Crazy’ Duo Review the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4WD, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, October 22, 2020, From 10am-12Noon EDT

eHezi Africa, Asia, Automotive, Business, Campaign Trail, Community, COVID-19, Economic Development, Education, Europe, Governance, History, International, Investigative Reporting, Middle East, National, New Jersey, New York State, People, Pinehurst, NC, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio, The Americas, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand via the following hyperlink: http://tobtr.com/s/11828140 

Listeners are welcome to share their inquiry or perspective on the subjects and issues discussed by calling 347-205-9201

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein.

YONKERS, NY — October 22, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles, the ‘Driving Me Crazy’ duo captivate with their review of the 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 4WD in the opening segment of this morning’s broadcast. From 10-10:30am EDT

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis thereafter. From 10:30am-12Noon EDT.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.