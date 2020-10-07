John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD, Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level -October 8, 2020. From 10am-12Noon EDT

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and.or make inquiry on the subjects discussed by calling 347-205-9201.

Hear the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following specific hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11815652

PINEHURST, NC, WACO, TX , and YONKERS, NY — October 8, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles engage in a review of the 2021 Kia Seltos EX AWD. From 10-10:30 EDT.

Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief engages in an analysis of the debate between the two candidates vying for the office of U.S. Vice-President. Republican Mike Pence, the incumbent vice-president, meets Democrat California Senator Kamala Harris. They were both hosted by the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. From 10:30-11:15am EDT.

Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris engages in additional news items with commensurate analysis. Fro 11:15am-12Noon EDT.