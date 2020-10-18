John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey, Michael Edelman, Esq, Political Analyst/Pundit, and Hezi Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EDT

Share your perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 9:55am and archived by 12:15pm EST

The subject matter discussed is defined herein.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 19, 2020 — White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey covers a few local issues:

1. The League of Women Voters virtual Candidates Forum for candidates in the New York State Senate District 40 election will be held Wednesday, October 21, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Challenger Rob Astorino (Rep, Con, ROS) vs. Incumbent Pete Harckham (Dem, WF, I) – Incumbent have been invited to attend.

To register for the Forum, click here. Viewers may sign-in beginning at 6:45 p.m. We delve into their respective capacity based on past service to the public interest.

2. We immerse in White Plains TV -People to be Heard broadcast showcasing the efficacy of learning a second language, specifically Spanish, with Melissa Rales who teaches English and Spanish in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a new and proven effective teaching sequence. We learn how to undertake such a course and the ramifications of its efficacy.

3. We make inquiry to why Westchester County’s Capital Budget is going up in the face of a $150 million deficit.

4. Westchester County Executive George Latimer expressed serious concern Over the last three weeks increase of 300 new Covid-19 infections in the county. He beseeched citizens not wearing a mask in public to be respectful of those they may be in contact with by wearing a mask. His analogy was brilliant. He advised that not wearing a mask is selfish and helps to spread the disease. H advised it is analogous to the risk a drunk driver places others when he drives intoxicated.

5. After announcing Westchester County Board legislator has now tested negative to COVID-19, having at one time a few weeks testing positive, the basis for postponing the State of the County Address, we learn the address is now scheduled for Thursday, October 22nd. From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit speaks national and international issues:

1. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that she has given POTUS a 48-hour deadline to reconcile differences in stimulus negotiations so as “to demonstrate that the Administration is serious about reaching a bipartisan agreement,” to get a deal done before the election. She said she is “optimistic” about the talks, but that a true breakthrough “depends on the administration.” What is the rationale behind the rhetoric from each respective perspective?

2. Michael Osterholm, a renowned infectious-disease expert, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that a “herd immunity” theory reportedly invoked by one of President Trump’s favorite coronavirus advisers “is the most amazing combination of pixie dust and pseudoscience I’ve ever seen.”

What is gained by politicizing the concept of heard immunity without an effective vaccine at the ready. Are the most vulnerable expendable?

Herd immunity may bring about a “5o%–70% slowing down of transmission. It seems no other country but Sweden has engaged in a policy of “herd immunity” gaining only tp be ostracized by its fellow Nordic nation neighbors.

Can those who have no scientific knowledge make a judgment call on this issue? Surmising they do not have that capacity, is this issue another canard?

3. Denial rates for H-1B visas for tech companies have gone up significantly during Trump’s first term, according to government data compiled by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). The influx of such workers undermines the American worker from such fields. If the issue is that foreign workers are clear, why do we pay American workers more at entry level, or any level for that matter? Are American workers incapable of engaging in similar capacity? What is the purpose of having foreign workers over American workers?

4. Pete Buttigieg, a former challenger for the Democratic presidential nomination and a member of Joe Biden’s transition team, believes his own marriage is under threat from Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. On Fox News Sunday he advised that same-sex marriage is among a number of rulings a conservative supreme court could look to overturn.