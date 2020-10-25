John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – October 26, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EDT

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 26, 2020 — White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey covers a few local issues:

1. Incumbent NYS Senator Pete Harckham (Dem, WF, I) represents the 40th Senate District is being challenged by one-time Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and running under the (Rep, Con, ROS). The two candidates are at opposite ends of the political divide. Will Senate District 40 prove that voters that issues garner less voter interest and that the ultimate factor to cast one’s vote is to adhere / abide / conform to the demeanor of the political party, no ifs, ands, or but. Are debates of contention between opposing candidates defined by issues or only party dogma? Is the voter involved over issues or simply subservient to party dogma and politics?

2.If so has the election process created an acolyte of political dogma who thereby vanquishes the numbers of those voters engaged in their civic duty? What drives us to cast our vote?

3. Is the voter either captured by the party line or no longer engaged in the political landscape? Are we either on Team “a”, Team “b”, Team “c”, or no longer engaged Nor rooting for one team or the other.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit speaks to national and international issues:

1. Voters have cast over 57 million votes throughout the nation with no let up in sight. Dan Balz of The Washington Post notes that Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin still hold the keys to the 2020 Presidential Elections. Why are three states so crucial to the win? Is the focus on Electoral College tabulations the key because state tallies are too close to call on actual votes expected to be cast? Is there clarity over this assertions or is the issue not fully understood?

2. COVID-19 has defined, continues to redefine, and will likely continue to do so for months, if not years to com. Will Trump’s Achilles Heel be the resurgence of COVID-19 cases?

3. The Internet is abuzz with the prospect of the imposition of limited martial law. Does the imposition of martial law make those who impose it “the law”. Supplanting civil rule by Martial Law impose military rule. Can Martial Law be challenged in the Supreme Court. When can Martial Law be rescinded or can it be imposed for years?

