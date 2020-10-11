John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit; Dan Romano, Esq., Democratic Nominee for Yonkers City Court Judge; and Hezi Aris; Yonkers Tribune Publisher on Westchester On the Level-Monday, October 11, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EDT

Computer access to the Monday, October 12, 2020th broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11815656

Share your perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 9:55am and archived by 12:15pm EST

The subject matter discussed is defined herein.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 12, 2020 — White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey covers a few local issues:

1. We delve into the positive Westchester County real estate market. While COVID-19 is the catalyst, are we presently seeing a re-imagining of telecommuting prospects an the diminution of office buildings?

2. We review the first weeks of the White Plains Public School District opening, the challenges faced by teachers, parents, students, and the potential of infections.

3. We inquire if there is an update of Westchester Republican County Committee Chair Doug Colety’s sponsorship of the New Yorkers for Trump/Back the Blue Car Convoy that took lace at 12Noon on October 11th.

From 10-10:30am.

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst / Pundit speaks national and international issues:

1. President Trump’s economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, who advised on Sunday that despite Senate Republicans initially not willing to “go along with” a $2.0 trillion stimulus proposal, they are likely to move ahead with a $1.8 trillion White House counter stimulus proposal. We ask what the rationale may be to explain this change of course and difference in the final figure.

2. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a member of the Senate Judiciary espouses that Supreme Court candidate Amy Coney Barrett must be disqualified for her overturning long-held precedents that were previously approved. Issues such as Roe v. Wade. Taking a different tack, Sen. Marie Hirono (D-HI) on Sunday committed to avoid “irrelevant” question about Supreme COurt nominee Barrett’s religion during her confirmations scheduled for this week.

3. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), co-chair of Joe Biden’s campaign, refused to answer the hypothetical, that is whether Democratic Presidential Nominee Biden supported expanding the Supreme Court. Why has this become a political issue?

4. Supreme Court Nominee Barrett is said to pledge at the confirmation hearing to “apply the law as it was written, not as the judges wish it were.” She emphasized that the judicial branch is not the place for policy making, but rather to enforce and apply the law. She stressed that “Polity decisions” need to be made by Congress and the White House , not by the courts.

5.Democrat Jaime Harrison raised $57 million in the 3rd quarter this year in his effort to unseat Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC); an all-time fundraising record. Is this Graham v Harrison challenge indicative of an energized Democratic Party challenge throughout the nation? Whether successful or not, will the adversarial prospects likely define future political confrontations.

From 10:30-11am

Dan Romano, Esq., Democratic Nominee for Yonkers City Court Judge speaks to what he has learned from first considering to run for Yonkers City Court Judge, the campaign process, its challenges, the task in reaching out to voters, and we ask him to share his demeanor and how it may inform the conduct of the court.

From 11-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large will spend Monday morning with respect to international and national news with commensurate analysis.

From 11:30am-12Noon.