John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, National/International Political Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, October 5, 2020 – From 10am-12Noon EDT

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — October 5, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor focuses on the following subjects:

We inquire into what may be learned since the opening of the White Plains Schools by Superintendent Joe Ricca. Is it too soon to begin formulating and takeaway? Are any aspects of planning and resultant decorum in need of tweaking and/or revamping? Are there lessons to learn? The schools have been open for only the last 2 weeks. The New York Metropolitan CORONA-19 Virus spread has grown to a 6.5% spread rate. One of the top 20 hot spots for COVID-19 infection rate in New York State has been Port Chester with a spread rate of 8% over the last 7 days. Can anything be gleaned as to why the spread has increased so much in Port Chester? New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and New Jersey State Governor Phil Murphy had last week introduced the New York COVID ALERT NY and COVID ALERT NJ app for Android and Apple systems. They also mentioned the CONNECTICUT ALERT app that permit better tracing capacity and reveal community spread in a timely and transparent manner while maintaining individual user identity. We learn about the new 52 Broadway Site Plan And how it will impact the City of White Plains, NY.

From 10-10:30am EDT

Michael Edelman, Esq., National / International Analyst / Pundit tackles the following concerns and the ramifications they reveal.

Upon learning that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, among many of the President’s staff became infected with COVID-19, the New York Times advises that despite the nation clamping down in response to the pandemic in the Spring, the White House was defiant in their conduct, preferring not to wear masks, among other suggested best practice protocol. Will this outcome inform the President to pivot from his present stance and assume new conduct? Will his supporters accept the logic of such a change? An ABC/Ipsos Poll result has revealed that 72% of the electorate believe the President whereas Trump Campaign Advisor Jason Miller on on ABC’s This Week on Sunday ridiculed Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for President, for wearing a mask. This despite President Trump stricken by the pandemic and under treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Donald Trump’s Rose Garden a week ago where he introduced Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been deduced as ground zero for the COVID-19 super spreader event. Will this happenstance undermine President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee? The Wall Street Journal / NBC News survey informs that Democrats are drawing support of 53 percent of registered voters, as support for President Trump drops to 39% reveal a 14-Point Lead Over Trump in a poll after last week’s debates Poll After Debate Beto O’Rourke, a former Democratic Member of Congress asserts that if the Democrats put some money into the Lone Star State now, they could close off President Trump’s options asserting that Biden can end the drama on election night. All he has to do is win Texas.

From 10-10:30am EDT

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large follows thereafter engaged in the latest hyperlocal, state, national, and international news replete with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.

