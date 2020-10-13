Join WCC & The LOFT for an Instagram Live Discussion Around Coming Out Day eHezi 9:09am • October 13, 2020 Bias / Bigotry, Community, Education, History, LGBTQIA, People Leave a Comment The LOFT Staff Member, Shepard Verbas, will be talking with GLOW from 11am-11:30am on coming out, how LGBTQ+ people can be supported, and more! Happening on GLOW’s Instagram found here. Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit eHeziJoin WCC & The LOFT for an Instagram Live Discussion Around Coming Out Day10.13.2020