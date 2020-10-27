Keane & Beane PC Attorney Joel Sachs, Speaks to the Veracity of Bringing Yonkers Homeowners’ Concerns Over the UPS Distribution Facility to Court Concerns Over the Massive UPS Distribution Expansion Facility @ 555 Tuckahoe Road, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, October 28, 2020 @ 10am EDT

eHezi Business, Community, Economic Development, Environmental, Governance, History, Law, People, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Listeners are Welcome to Participate While Staying On Topic –  Call: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11835950

Subject Matter Defined Herein.

YONKERS, NY —October 28, 2020 — Joel Sachs, Legal Counsel with the firm of Keane & Beane PC, speaks to Yonkers Homeowners’ concerns regarding the massive UPS Distribution Facility situated at 555 Tuckahoe Road, and its deleterious impact on their concerns over health, traffic, devaluation of their property, among other rationale. Some 200 homeowners have collectively formed STOPUPS.ORG months ago, filed Article 78 proceedings in order to gain remedy through the courts. From 10-10:30am EDT.

Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris delved into local, county, state,national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 10:30am-12Noon EDT.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.