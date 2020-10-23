Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 @ 5pm EDT

YONKERS, NY — October 23, 2020 — Please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:00pm.
AGENDA:
- A Resolution by the City Council directing the City of Yonkers to design a tiered water rate.
- General Ordinance – amending various sections of the Zoning Code of the City of Yonkers in regard to the Use Regulations for Solar Energy Collectors (Neutral Fiscal Impact).
- Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.Yonkers City Council Legislation & Codes Committee,
Also, be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
City of Yonkers Website – https://www.yonkersny.gov/
Facebook Live – “The City of Yonkers”
# # #
SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli, City of Yonkers, Deputy City Clerk