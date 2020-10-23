Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 @ 5pm EDT

YONKERS, NY — October 23, 2020 — Please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:00pm.

AGENDA:

  1. A Resolution by the City Council directing the City of Yonkers to design a tiered water rate.
  2. General Ordinance – amending various sections of the Zoning Code of the City of Yonkers in regard to the Use Regulations for Solar Energy Collectors (Neutral Fiscal Impact).
  3. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee.Yonkers City Council Legislation & Codes Committee,

Also, be advised that this meeting will be held “remotely” due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and will be available to the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

City of Yonkers Website – https://www.yonkersny.gov/

Facebook Live – “The City of Yonkers”

# # #

SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli, City of Yonkers, Deputy City Clerk

 

 

 