Meet the Candidates for New York State Assembyman District 26

QUEENS, NY — October 15, 2020 — On Tuesday October 20th, 2020 from 4PM-6PM, Flowers by Peter Florist and Greenhouse (162-06 46th Ave Flushing, NY 11358) will be hosting a Meet the Candidates night for Assembly District 26. The invited guests are incumbent Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein and Candidate John-Alexander Sakelos. For those quarantining or unable to make the event, it will be live-streamed on Facebook. The event will be open to the community while abiding by COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Candidates vying to represent New York State Assembly District 26.

Questions will be asked live by the audience or submitted beforehand to fortestefano26@gmail.com.

For more information, please see above for contact information.

