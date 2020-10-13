Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity
Organ Donor Awareness & New Local Laws
Are you a registered organ donor? New Yorkers are increasingly signing up to make sure their organs live on to save the lives of up to eight other individuals. Last week I joined my colleagues in local and state government for Organ Donor Awareness events. Click here to register as an organ donor today
Last week’s village board meeting began with a public hearing on proposed local law 7 to strengthen wetlands protections. Thank you to all individuals and local organizations that shared questions, concerns and encouragement on this important legislation. The public hearing has been held open through October 21 as minor updates are incorporated. The public is invited to further comment live either virtually or in person at the 10/21 hybrid meeting, or email written comments to us at bot@villageofossining.org
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the Village Board voted unanimously in support of local laws 1 through 6, which notably includes the establishment of a local youth board. Amid a range of opinions, we voted to for a 14-month extension of the waterfront special permit for potential development of the property where the Brandreth Pill Factory once stood. Neighbors objected to us passing an extension no matter what it said. The developer objected to a condition that explicitly requires additional water infrastructure investment as directed by our village engineer. Click here for the full agenda including links to proposed local laws and video of the 10/7 meeting
Community Connections
Join me at Village Hall tomorrow for Open Office Hours from 10am to 12noon. The public is invited come by to ask a question, offer a suggestion or raise a concern about anything village related. If you prefer to meet me outside, weather permitting, please call my cell phone 914-640-0575 when you arrive and I’ll bring a couple of folding chairs onto the front lawn for us.
To reach out by email any hour:
Have you responded to the US Census?
The deadline to respond is just weeks away! We have surpassed the percentage of Village households who responded in 2010, but there are still thousands of residents yet to respond. Click here to respond today
Work Session on Wednesday
Wednesday’s meeting will be held virtually. The Trustees and I agree this approach works best for work sessions. This week we renew discussion of proposed changes to our Special Events Policy and hear an update on the summer’s youth leadership program. We will also take a look at the presentation village staff recently shared at a school board meeting about our request for tax exempt status to the water utility properties. Click here for the full agenda and links to supporting documents
