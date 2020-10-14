Mount Vernon Man Indicted for Murder

Defendant: Johnathan Jeanty (DOB 11/20/98)

WHITE PLAINS, NY — October 14, 2020 — Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that Johnathan Jeanty of Mount Vernon, NY, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the murder of Tremell Robinson in Mount Vernon in April.

Jeanty appeared in court Tuesday (10/13) via video conference before Judge Anne Minihan and was arraigned on the following:

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony

He is scheduled to appear in court next Nov. 28, 2020.

Background:

On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Jonathan Jeanty fired a shot from a handgun that killed Tremell Robinson, 24. Mount Vernon Police responded and established a crime scene and administered aid to the victim. Robinson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Jeanty fled the scene. After an investigation, Mount Vernon Police located and arrested Jeanty on April 16, 2020.

Superior Court Trial Division Assistant District Attorneys Nadine Nagler, Chief of the Narcotics and Firearms Bureau, and Brian Bendish are prosecuting the case.

In compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.6, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: Helen Jonsen | Westchester County District Attorney | Director of Public Information