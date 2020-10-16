Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11826585

WACO, TX. and YONKERS, NY — October 16, 2020 — New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers, NY) opens the broadcast speaking to the legislation he has authored. We inquire about his re-election campaign effort, the fiscal constraints that have befallen the City of Yonkers, the $12 million investment in upgrading the Yonkers Public School system so as to be able to teach more students on school property, the fact that the funds said to have been derived from The Cares Act has yet to be adopted into the Yonkers City Council to thereby become part of the budget, and the announcement of economic development projects in the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront/Chicken Island, and North Broadway intentioned to build 3,500 apartment and 4,000 parking spots. From 10-11am.

The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief Gabriele M. Etzel attends the broadcast thereafter with commentary over the duel question and answer periods conducted on two separate television stations with President Donald Trump on one stateion and Democratic Nominee for President Joe Biden on another station and at separate times and for a different length of time. From 11am-12Noon.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris will be your host today..