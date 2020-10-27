— Suggestion —Have One Hour Earlier Voting Hour for the Disabled and Frail Elderly

Although the Town of Greenburgh has no control over the election process, the Westchester County Board of Elections oversees the elections), we are trying hard to make the election process less stressful for voters who have been waiting on line for long periods of time.

We are:

1) “Live” live streaming the Greenburgh Town Hall voting location so you’ll have a better idea when to vote;

2) Offering outdoor flu shots to voters waiting on line — courtesy of the Greenburgh Health Center;

3) Arranged for food trucks to be at Town Hall parking area so hungry voters-waiting in line- can purchase food and drink;

4) Created a senior citizen line

5) Created priority lines for the disabled and very frail elderly – they go first!

I think the Town is doing more than most communities to make the voting experience a less aggravating experience.