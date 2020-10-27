One Hour Earlier Hour for Disabled / Frail Elderly
Westchester County Board of Elections Co-Executive Director Bob Brehm Needs to Have Longer Hours, More Staff at Greenburgh Voting Locations.
2, 3, and 4 1/2 Hour Wait for Voting is Excessive and Not Reasonable
The lines are very long… 2, 3 hours, and this weekend over 4 1/2 hours for some voters — which is outrageous. I have been complaining and received the following e-mail from the NYS Board of Elections authorizing the Westchester County Board of Elections to increase hours of operation.
A SUGGESTION — I think the Westchester County Board of Elections should have an earlier voting hour specifically for / only for the disabled, and frail elderly. It should be scheduled before the polling places open to everyone else. The voting booths are cleaner at the beginning of voting hours. Those with medical conditions would be safer if they have less contact with lots of other people (during COVID-19).
Paul Feiner , Greenburgh Town Supervisor
# # #
FLATTEN YOUR PAPER BOXES BEFORE YOU RECYCLE THEM–WILL HELP TOWN BE MORE EFFICIENT
The failure to break up boxes requires our Department of Public Works crews to make multiple trips to pick up cardboard boxes. This is costly. Please break your boxes and flatten them on paper recycling day. https://www.youtube.com/