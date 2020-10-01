Once A Rising Star: Yonkers City Council Democratic Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac Has Lost Her Way Bbr> By ANNETTE YARBER

YONKERS, NY — October 1, 2020 — The world of Yonkers politics is constantly abuzz with gossip. Many self-interested politicians have already positioned themselves for reelection. None have been as shameless as Democratic Majority Leader Corazon Pineda-Isaac. Declaring in a recent News 12 profile that she plans to run for a third City Council term and sees a future for herself in local government, Pineda-Isaac continues to position herself as a supposedly progressive Democrat. In her seven years to date on the City Council there has been more of the same. Just food for thought – have you walked or driven down South Broadway? I did and I feel as if I’m stuck in time, the 80’s era, District 1 puts District 2 to shame.

​She originally opposed the extension of term limits. Pineda-Isaac voted against allowing Yonkers officials to run for a third term yet has the gall to seek to benefit from it as she feasts her eyes on her reelection campaign. How can a councilperson take advantage of the extension of term limits if they were against it when it came before them during Yonkers City Council meeting? Assuming the position of Democratic Majority Leader through a shady back-room deal with the Republican caucus, Pineda-Isaac failed to secure the support of any of her other Democratic colleagues.

Nobody can deny that Corazon has done well for herself as a City Councilwoman by parlaying her position in local politics into a high-paying job. Many Yonkers politicians agitate for jobs for their friends and family with the city, but Pineda-Isaac took this practice a step further, securing employment for her sister in Mayor Mike Spano’s office.

​Pineda-Isaac has the privilege of representing one of the neediest Yonkers City Council districts, and rather than seizing the opportunity to serve, she has chosen to only enrich herself and her family. Our community requires effective, proactive representation that will prioritize constituent needs over self-enrichment. Mayor Mike Spano deserves a dedicated councilperson in the District 2, who is committed to helping solve the pressing issues facing the City of Yonkers. Yonkers deserves better, and it is time for us as voters and constituents to demand better from our elected officials.

Respectfully,

Annette Yarber