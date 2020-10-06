Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Ph.D., Socio Economic Research Scholar, Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large and Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, October 7th from 10am-12Noon EDT

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry when on topic by  calling 1-347-205-9201

Computer access to Wednesday’s broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11815651

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 7, 2020 — Prof. Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research School initiates discussion with respect  his most recent essay, “The Roots of Polarization Lie In the Economy”.  From 10-11am.

Shawyn Patterson-Howard attends the broadcast in discussion of the issues confronting the City of Mount Vernon with respect to governance, economic development, re-imaging the function of the Mount Vernon Police Department, as well as of government departments  evolving to better function collaboratively and within the hierarchical structure. From 11am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large os your host today.

