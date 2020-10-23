Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EDT

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11828145

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and/or inquiry.

Call 347-205-9201.

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 9:55am and archived by 12:15pm EST

The issues discussed are defined herein.

OSSINING, NY, WACO, TX, and YONKERS, NY — October 23, 2020 — Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity will be asked to share her perspective and that of the Village of OssinIng with respect to Thursday’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden less than two weeks prior to the pending Presidential Election and the demeanor and anxiety level of the Village in light of the disparity of the nation and specifically that of the Village. We inquire over the contentious rhetoric heard in the 2020 election process that is unique to those of past years. We learn the capacity of experience, knowledge, wherewithal, and collective village and national intent in seeing the process and outcome realized. From 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief shares her insight with respect to Thursday’s debate, its impact on those yet to vote, the divide that has been exacerbated over the past 4-years, and we delve into what the catalyst has been that has divided the nation. Are battle lines drawn. Will America be civil to whatever the outcome of the Presidential Election? From 10:30-11:30am EDT.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Larger Hezi Aris on hyperlocal, municipality, county, state, national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon EDT.