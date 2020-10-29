Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity, NYS Assemblymember Nader Sayegh (AD-90), Dr. Annie Negrin, MD, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EDT

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11835954

OSSINING, NY, and YONKER, NY —. October 30, 2020 — The broadcast opens with Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity. We gauge the voter’s interest in the Presidential Election. Are residents as energized to vote locally as the are nationally? Are there specific issues pertinent to Ossining residents? What are they? Whether right or left, red or blue, are voters engaged. Is voter registration greater than ever? What are the issues seemingly most relevant to Ossining? New York City has collapsed but Westchester has become of greater interest for the former New York City resident. How does the Village of Ossining attract those seeking a different lifestyle? How do they become aware of the Village? From 10-10:30am

New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers, NY) speaks to te capacity of the State Legislature to contend with a resurgent and potent second round of COVID-19? While uppermost in many people’s minds, who is watching the minutiae that sustains and maintains the residents in their day to day lifestyle. We learn if the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the manner by which the NYS Legislature must function? Will a second wave, contemplated to be more virulent that the initial pandemic demand much more of our elected officials? What more can be done? Are citizens demanding more? Can government deliver? Is the Presidential election outcome crucial to the localities within Westchester County? Do voters connect the national demeanor to that of the communities within Westchester County? From 10:30-11am.

We welcome Dr. Annie Negrin, MD, Westchester County’s first stand-alone IV vitamin spa known as Prosper IV. We learn the efficacy of this regimen. We inquire what attributes the City of Yonkers has that made it prudent to invest in opening her business model in Yonkers. We also learn about the in-store and concierge services, Prosper IV’s variety of vitamin infusions which allows customers to customize their drip toward specific health goals—from building immunity support, reducing inflammation, alleviating pain, boosting energy and providing hydration, all in a spa-like environment. From 11-11:30am

Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris delves into local, county, state, national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon EDT.