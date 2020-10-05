Prof. Jeffrey Swartz, WMU-Cooley Law School – Tampa Campus, and Hezi Aris

Guests and listeners are welcome to share their perspective and / or inquiry using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11815648

The broadcast is initiated every Monday to Friday from 10am-12Noon EST. An archive is created by 12:15pm.

Topics of discussion as defined herein.

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY — October 6, 2020 — Tuesday’s broadcast is engaged in the political turmoil caused by the revelation that President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, staff, ancillary workers, and consultant supportive of POTUS have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The incumbent President Trump has suffered voter support for his confrontational demeanor during the first debate. Presiding of these issues is Prof. Jeffrey Swartz of WMU-Cooley Law School.

President Trump may have thought himself invincible, but COVID-19 proved he was not. Just the fact that the President was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where doctors recognized his oxygen levels were deficient, had to administer steroids as well as receiving oxygen to counter the deficient intake of oxygen via a normal breathing process.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stephen, former Trump Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, former New Jersey Governor all tested positive for COVID-19. There may be others but Yonkers Tribune has not been able to learn if others are also infected.

What gave any hospital the right to permit an infected patient to depart the premises when he is infectious?

Can an individual weakened by the COD-19 virus function as the President of the United States?

Can the Trump/Pence ticket win re-election without President Trump guidance?

There are many concerns nationally and internationally, yet President Trump is not known to heed the advice of those under him

Can Trump hold onto voter support or has his re-election effort imploded?

When President Trump chose to be chauffeured so as to wave as his supporters in the limousine, because he was infected, and there is no way to get fresh air into the cabin of the car, the driver may find that he too may become infected.

Now there is talk that POTUS will demand to depart Walter Reed Medical Center. At issue is whether the President or any citizen can choose to depart on his volition despit the fact that he is infected and a carrier. Must he not submit to a 14-days long quarantine?

Is POTUS’ support team able to function.

We inquire if there is a likelihood the Vice President Pence will be designated Acting President while Donald Trump recuperates under medical care. Will Trump-Pence supporters muster a majority number of voted to eclipse Biden-Harris in the Electoral College?

Will the Republicans push the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett? From 10-10:30am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, continues with hyperlocal and international news with commensurate analysis. Concludes at 12Noon.