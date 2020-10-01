NEW YORK, NY — Texas Guinan was the queen of New York’s speakeasies in the Roaring Twenties. Her clubs were backed by leading gangsters and welcomed some of the city’s biggest sharks and swankest swells. Movie stars, flappers, madams, musicians and more flocked to midtown’s “Wet Zone,” Greenwich Village and Harlem for inebriated entertainment. Patrons threw cultural norms aside as free-flowing hooch lubricated the jazz joints, sex circuses and drag balls that fueled the era’s insurgent spirit. At the center of the party was Texas with her trademark catchphrases and guarantee to have a good time. Author David Rosen recounts Texas’s adventurous life alongside tales of Gotham’s nightlife when abstinence was the law of the land and breaking the law an all-American indulgence.

About the Author

David Rosen is a writer and a media-tech business development specialist. He is the author of three books: Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal (Skyhorse, 2016), nominated for the 2017 Bonnie and Vern Bullough Book Award by the Foundation for the Scientific Study of Sexuality (FSSS), and Sex Scandal America: Politics & the Ritual of Public Shaming (Key Publishing, 2009) and Off-Hollywood: The Making & Marketing of Independent Films (Grove, 1991), originally commissioned by the Sundance Institute and the Independent Feature Project. He has also published numerous academic studies, book reviews and popular pieces, as well as chapters for nonfiction anthologies. Checkout www.DavidRosenWrites.com for more information.