Quarantine Dodgers: Jeni Wallace and Verris Shako, Esq.

YONKERS, NY — October 12, 2020 — It is known that David Tubiolo tested positive for the coronavirus. I was told he started feeling sick last Thursday, October 1st, but he lost his sense of smell last Saturday, October 3rd. It’s my understanding that when you test positive for the COVID-19 virus, people are traced to ascertain those with whom the infected person felt had contact after he felt sick from those he had contact over the previous 48 hours.

The Matthew Wallace Foundation’s Jeni Wallace had her Halloween Costume event at YCAP on October 2nd as was Westchester County Legislator David Tubiolo who had tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). With them, was Verris Shako, one of three Democrats running for Yonkers City Court Judge. Ironically, the day Legislator David Tubiolo lost his sense of smell, David attended NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh’s health fair. He was also listed on Shako’s men’s fundraiser. On Saturday, October 10th, Verris Shako attended The Matthew Wallace Halloween Costume giveaway event, which out of caution should have been postponed. Ms. Shako also showed up to the children’s sneaker giveaway, but I didn’t see her taking pictures like she usually does. I don’t know if the health department contacted either one of them, or if they got tested. Those who were in contact with David Tubiolo must sequester themselves for 14 days, if they were within 6 feet of the person who is infected and with the infected person for 10 or 15 minutes, then they should quarantine even if they tested negative.

Shako lacks a moral compass and desperately wants to win because she doesn’t have a good law practice to fall back on. She has also put herself in a lot of debt for the primary. I expected better of Wallace, but now she’s a district leader, Mayor Mike Spano has put her on the Human Rights Commission, and she’s running around with Yonkers City Councilman John Rubbo. She’s clearly been bought and sold.

I’ve also attached pictures of the events she had in the summertime giving out food in Shako and Daly bags. Sorry for the long message.