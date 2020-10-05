Regal Cinemas to Temporarily Shutter All U.S. Movie Theaters Beginning Thursday, October 8, 2020
By HEZI ARIS

Regal Cinema New Roc, 33 LeCount Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Regal Cinema Yonkers, 2548 Central Avenue, Yoners, NY 10710

NEW ROCHELLE, NY and YONKERS, NY — October 5, 2020 — Cineworld Group PLC, a British firm, Regal’s owner, is the second largest movie theater chain in the nation is suspending operations at all of its locations as of this Thursday, October 8, 2020.

COVID-19 coerced closure, yet some theaters opened in August. While the pandemic was the initial catalyst, the present issues are comprised of state  restrictions, languishing attendance, the paltry returns from those attending, and presently, film releases anticipated, but now delayed. The James Bond franchise one of the most prominent films placed on a delayed a debut.

Closure of the U.S. operations, prognosticated by CNN, will likely be the catalyst to create layoffs of approximately 45,000 jobs.

