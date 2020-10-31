Sonata, A New Innovative, Incision-Free Procedure to Treat Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids Expands in Bronxville and New York City

Treatment provides women with a uterus-preserving, incision-free, outpatient option with significant symptom relief and fast recovery

BRONXVILLE, NY, NEW YORK CITY, NY and REDWOOD CITY, CA — October 31, 2020 – Gynesonics®, a women’s healthcare company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, announced continued Sonata expansion in the New York area, including New York – Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York -Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in the Village of Bronxville, NY, are the first major academic medical center in New York to acquire and adopt the Sonata® System as a treatment option for symptomatic uterine fibroids. Fibroids are benign growths in or around the uterus, with about 70 percent of white women and more than 80 percent of black women having uterine fibroids before the age of 50. Uterine fibroids may cause significant and debilitating symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding. Symptoms may worsen over time if fibroids are left untreated, which leads to more than two million women in the U.S. undergoing treatment for uterine fibroids each year.

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, N.Y., where the procedure is performed, began using the Sonata System in July. “Uterine fibroids affect many women and can cause discomfort and heavy menstrual bleeding,” said Arnold Advincula, M.D., chief of Gynecology and Gynecologic Specialty Surgery at NewYork- Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, who oversees the implementation of the new procedure as a treatment option for patients. “We can now offer a new advanced gynecologic treatment option for some women with symptomatic uterine fibroids that is incision-free, fast and can be particularly beneficial during childbearing years.”

The Sonata System uses a unique intrauterine ultrasound handpiece to locate and target the individual fibroids. Radiofrequency energy is delivered to shrink the fibroid and reduce symptoms. The Sonata Treatment is a breakthrough alternative to hysterectomy and myomectomy, and can treat a wide range of fibroid types, sizes, and locations. The fibroids are treated from inside the uterus, so the Sonata Treatment requires no incisions to the abdomen, no tissue is surgically removed, and the uterus is preserved. Clinical studies demonstrate that nearly 90 percent of women showed a reduction in menstrual bleeding at three months and 95 percent had a reduction in bleeding at 12 months. Additionally, more than 50 percent of women return to normal activities the next day.

“Invasive surgery can be a major deterrent to women who would otherwise seek treatment. Sonata offers an alternative to not only hysterectomy and myomectomy, but also for those women that avoid treatment, including those not satisfied with their medication regimen,” said Chris Owens, President and CEO of Gynesonics. For more information on the Sonata Treatment and to watch patient testimonials, please visit www.sonatatreatment.com.

About Sonata System

The Sonata System uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under real time sonography guidance from within the uterine cavity, utilizing the first and only intrauterine ultrasound transducer. The System includes a proprietary graphical user interface (SMART Guide), enabling the operator to target fibroids and optimize treatment. The Sonata system provides incision-free transcervical access for a uterus-preserving fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to avoid the peritoneal cavity. The Sonata System is CE marked and is approved for sale in the European Union and the United States.

About Gynesonics

Gynesonics is a women’s healthcare company focused on advancing women’s health, by developing minimally invasive, incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata System for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. Gynesonics headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. For more information, go to www.gynesonics.com.