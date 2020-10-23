St. Paul Law Firm Files Million Dollar Lawsuit Against New Rochelle Development Commissioner Luis Aragon

Richard St. Paul, Esq.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY and WHITE PLAINS, NY — October 23, 2020 — The St. Paul Law Firm filed a lawsuit against New Rochelle Development Commissioner Luiz Aragon for assault, battery and defamation. On October 25, 2020, Luiz Aragon was caught on video physically throwing Mr. Mpamugo out of an elevator in Trump New Rochelle. Prior to pleading guilty to harassment, Aragon falsely claimed that Mr. Mpamugo called him [Aragon] a homophobic slur as an excuse for his [Aragon’s] actions.
Included in the lawsuit is the City of New Rochelle, Doyle Security Services and the owners of Trump New Rochelle.
“Mr. Aragon must take accountability for his actions. In particular, his actions that were not accounted for in his criminal proceeding. Mr. Aragon publicly defamed Mr. Mpamugo to cover his bad acts. Filing this lawsuit will allow Mr. Mpamugo to reclaim his good name and correct the wrongs he has suffered; by using justice to pierce the bubble of political power Mr. Aragon and those who seek to protect him hide behind.” said Richard St. Paul, Founder of the St. Paul Law Firm.
“Once again, we call on Mr. Aragon to resign.” St. Paul added.