Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles, 2020 Chevy Trax LT, WMU-Cooley Law School Prof. Brendan Beery, Ret. Brigadeer General Michael C.H. McDaniel and WMU-Cooley Law School Associate Dean, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EDT

TAMPA, FL, LANSING, MI, PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY —October 29, 2020 — The broadcast opens to Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles’ review of the 2020 Chevy Trax LT. From 10-10:30am EDT.

Prof. Brendan Beery, Western Michigan University – Thomas Cooley Law School’s Tampa, FL campus teaches Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, and Criminal Procedure. He is joined by Ret. Brigadeer General Michael C.H. McDaniel, Associate Dean, and Law Professor at Western Michigan University – Cooley Law School’s Lansing, MI campus who also teaches Constitutional Law.

While the prospect of a sitting president to depart should he not win the November 3rd election with the necessary Electoral College votes aspersions are being cast ever more loudly that a delay in tallying the final vote may bring about an unwillingness of a sitting president to depart. Is that a credible concept? Once the vote has been verified, is there a mechanism that can thwart a change to the office holder? Why is this canard being heard ever more loudly? Now I learn, that if the President chooses, he may declare martial law, as may Congress, even if their is no present rationale to declare martial law.

Is this a concept that is nothing more than “fake news”? Why is it being espoused?

On a second issue, we explore whether America, only 244 years young has matured beyond the rationale it once heard to cast their vote. Have we evolved from national pride, socio-economic circumstance, ethnicity, the color of our skin, Religious adherence, gender, sexual preference, among other concerns that denied our homogeneity as a people. Presuming we have grown into adulthood, are the standards of old that prodded us to cast our vote changed? While the “old” rationale may still linger, yet more faintly, are we now driven by political dogma? Do we learn with one of the two most prominent political parties. Are we now defined as red or blue / blue or red? Are the noted colors that define us more than other rationale? Are we witnessing a homogeneity that defines America’s residents at last becoming homogeneous, though different than the French, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, or those who define themselves under religious adherence, such as Christian or Muslim? From 10:30-11am