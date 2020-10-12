Tuesday: Wm. O. Wagstaff III, Esq., Member of Newly-Formed Mount Vernon Police Reform Commission, Joins MVPD’s Community Conversations Event Hosted by Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard

MOUNT VERNON, NY — October 12, 2020 — The second installment of Mount Vernon Police Department’s Community Conversations event coincides with the official start date of the Mount Vernon Police Reform Commission. Under the leadership of Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Police Commissioner Glenn Scott, the Commission will be tasked with addressing areas outlined by Governor Andrew Cuomo, including functions the police should perform, and fostering community-oriented leadership.
William O. Wagstaff III, Esq., who represents the family of Maurice Gordon Jr., is one of the members of the Mount Vernon Police Reform Commission. Mr. Wagstaff previously created a training module and trained the Mount Vernon Police Department on the laws regarding police encounters with civilians, use of force, litigation prep and report writing, and handling civilians with disabilities or mental health concerns.
WHEN:
October 13, 2020
TIME:
6:00PM – 7:30PM EST
WHERE: