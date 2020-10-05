Turning BLUE TRUTH to RED TRUTH: Anthony Caragine Jr.’s Corruption and Nepotism Not Permitted at the YPD Moves Onto the YFD

The Blue Truth Hezitorial lede read as: BLUE TRUTH: Corruption and Nepotism Permeates the Yonkers Police Department by Hezi Aris was posted @ 1:15pm on July 14, 2019. It gained 109 Comments. It is replicated verbatim herein:

# # #

The Spano Family Tree Hezitorial

The Yonkers Police Department (YPD) has an upcoming police academy class scheduled later this week. Protocol demands a swearing-in ceremony which is thereafter followed by applying oneself to taking the course in anticipation of learning the process, graduating, and to follow the women and men who had and still serve and protect life, limb, and property in the City of Yonkers. The women and men who aspire to become Police Officers are a rare breed. A sense of service to the people they are intended to protect is a stretch for many, but these unique individuals are respected for their protecting not only themselves, and their partners, but the general public who they may or may not know. They live by a code of ethics that many would find insurmountable to climb, much less attain. Such is the respect and adulation that many have come to expect and entrust in the women and men who are judged worthy to be permitted to enter the Police Academy. In juxtaposition to yesterday’s standards, Yonkers City Hall has quietly inserted corruption and nepotism into the mix, undermining the laudatory words used to describe the Yonkers Police force by undermining the integrity of the YPD by demanding that their relatives be hired. Sadly, the very people they want to hire have a derogatory and blemished background that they know full well is the antithesis of what society and the legal system would demand and expect from the women and men in Blue. Simply put, no one would employ the relatives other than the City of Hills where so much is not on the level because it is at the behest of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Mayor Mike Spano is pushing for some of his nephews to be permitted to enter the upcoming Police Academy. Anthony M. Caragine, Jr., is one of those nephews. If you read onward, you are certain to take the palm of your hand and slap your forehead in incredulity so outrageous is this nephew’s background. Anthony Caragine was fired from multiple employers throughout the past years, including his own family business. That’s right, Anthony Caragine was fired from Spano Fuel. He had to be fired. He was allegedly caught stealing multiple times. He was also allegedly fired for stealing from Westmore Fuel Company, Inc., D’ambrosio Fuel Service Company, Blackstone Heating Company, and Tarry Fuel Oil Company. But there is more, Anthony Caragine was questioned with respect to several robberies that took place in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, and Mount Vernon. Lo and behold, can you fathom that his family was able to squash those cases as he was nearing arrest.

Sources in the know have advised that Anthony Caragine was actually brought in for questioning by Tarrytown Police Detectives a few years back, and he was very close to being arrested. He was accused of stealing money and jewelry from customers’ houses when he worked as a heating service technician for multiple oil companies in lower Westchester, and he was fired from all of them for the same reason, including his own family business. In fact, they were the first to fire him, then Westmore Fuel Company, Inc., D’ambrosio Fuel Service Company, and Tarry Fuel Oil Company. It was those allegations which led to the investigations by Sleepy Hollow PD and Tarrytown PD. Then, Blackstone Heating Company of New Rochelle where he also got into a physical altercation with the owner when confronted about his alleged stealing.

His uncle, Mayor Mike Spano, has been apparently trying to rush his hiring through before word gets out that he is giving a career criminal a job in the Yonkers Police Department. Yonkers PBA President Det. Keith Olson has also been doing whatever possible to get him hired in order to get a bargaining chip with the 60 hours / 40 hours / 60 hours overtime guarantee every 2 weeks battle that was part of the scenario that challenged Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner. On top of that, Olson is looking for a “nice” raise and/or a promotion for his sister Kelly Chiarella.

The travesty is the fact that Anthony Caragine is being considered to be hired despite his self-destructive conduct at Mayor Mike Spano’s behest. Mayor Mike Spano has instructed his brother Detective Gerard Spano and others in the applicant investigation unit of the YPD to have allegedly fraudulently filled out his background package and excluded all the information delineated above. Simply put, by not disclosing his “true” past employment history, the Spano Administration is in fact defrauding the Yonkers Police Department. Further, and as a corollary by defrauding the YPD, his hiring will open the City of Yonkers to multiple lawsuits from past applicants that got turned away and/or turned down for not disclosing certain facts in their application. On top of that, Anthony Caragine is a known steroid and pill user and abuser and would be a very dangerous police officer.

So it seems that between the Spano uncles, the bosses and the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association they are individually and collectively trying their best to slip him and two other nephews in without a real background investigation. Let no one forget that Anthony Caragine’s uncle Det. Gerard Spano is in charge of conducting background checks.

On top of that, Anthony Caragine was able to obtain a gun permit in 2016 even though he was “investigated”. He was able to obtain the gun permit because of his familial connections and because he allegedly omitted information that would have disqualified him ever getting a gun permit. Which speaks to the adage, “It’s not what you know, but who you know!” He is also said to have falsely stated on his gun permit application that he was an “owner” of Vinnie’s Seafood and could thereby get an employment endorsement on his permit. No one was the wiser. He obtained Permit #112856.

Only in the past few days, Yonkers Tribune has been advised by those with knowledge, that PC Gardner refused to sign off on the hiring of the unqualified nephews that Mayor Mike Spano and his brothers were trying to push through but resigned rather than deal with the disaster of approving the hiring of a multiple robbery suspect, drug using nephew of Mayor Mike Spano. Even so, Yonkers Police Detective Gerard Spano is scurrying about trying to convince anyone who would listen that his nephew wasn’t really under investigation in multiple cities for robberies he allegedly committed while working for multiple oil companies, including his own family oil business!

Forcing unqualified Spano relatives such an Anthony Caragine to be employed by the YPD suggests that there are so many Spano relatives already employed by the Yonkers Department of Public Works that the Yonkers Police Department is the next department to be forced to employ the family.

As a point of information, if you haven’t heard of it yet, news flash, Yonkers Deputy Mayor James Cavanaugh is departing. The position which was promised to and will be given to present DPW Commissioner Thomas Meier. He will soon be addressed as Deputy Mayor Thomas Meier. (It was planned but was jettisoned by this telling).

As Yonkers Police Chief John Mueller, said to be the designated Police Commissioner to succeed PC Charles Gardner is permitted to do as he pleases with the blessing of Mayor Mike Spano as long as he continues to do the mayor’s dirty work. By this time next week Yonkers taxpayers will like be burdened with Spano relatives who allegedly possess criminal records and are incapable of performing their responsibilities as Police Officers based on Anthony Caragine’s past conduct alone.

I am personally embarrassed to assert that Mayor Mike Spano has been using his office to buy “loyalty” wherever he can. He accomplishes this by employing people, such as Yonkers City Councilwoman Corazón Pineda-Isaac´s sister at the mayor’s office; all intentioned to curry favor with the Hispanic voter. Yonkers City Councilwoman Corazon Pineda-Isaac is vying for Democratic Majority Leader. Not to be forgotten is that the hirings are all accomplished on the taxpayer’s back.

Then you have present Yonkers City Council Majority Leader Michael Sabatino who decided not to run for re-election knowing he would become the next Director of Constituent Services at a hefty salary.

Rather than getting side-tracked with the recently employed, I will save that for another time. The changing of the guards is shameful because so many hired have nothing to do with serving the public interest but are instead intended strictly to maintain control to disparate departments one way or another.

When I questioned some Yonkers City Haller’s about Anthony Caragine’s intentioned hiring and two other relatives of the Spano clan, I was told that all the allegations noted were not true. It was in that same conversation that the person advised me that Police Officer Robert McDonough, who was found slouched in his police care unresponsive had been fired. And the person that said so noted he was 99 percent certain. After some more digging, it turned out that was not true. He is still on the force. With no advice as to his whereabouts. He’ll turn up somewhere soon. He needed 3 Narcan canisters to be resuscitated. He was rushed to hospital and then to engage in some sort of detox program managed by the City of Yonkers. There is more on that case but the coverup seems secure at present. We will continue to investigate. In the meanwhile the YPD is trying to create a scenario that McDonough was off-duty when he was found slouched at the 3rd Precinct parking lot. That in itself an outright lie because it could not have transpired because the unit that was assigned that car departed as scheduled for their tour before 8am. The people spreading these lies can’t even get the scenario straight.

The reality is that Mayor Mike Spano learning what we have delineated herein may have decided to not hire all three nephews, concerned about how the public will perceive this telling. So it seems as though only one or two of the three intended will be hired. The fact that they are not qualified doesn’t seem to matter, only the derogatory image that will befall Mayor Mike Spano’s Administration’s conduct.

Perhaps the Department of Justice will glean more information from police departments in other municipalities in Westchester County to recognize the maligned conduct of the Yonkers Police Department alleged tampering of records to suit their purposes over that of the taxpayer.