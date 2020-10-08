Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor, Victoria Vuletich, WMU-Cooley Law School Professor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Friday, October 9, 2020 @ 10am

Share your perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

LANSING, MI, OSSINING, NY, and YONKERS, NY — October 9, 2020 — Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity opens this Friday’s broadcast with an update over the Ossining’s response to the Police Reform & Reinvention Directive and Collaborative demanded by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

We celebrate Ossining’s engagement in Census 2020 and note that Census 2020 has been extended to October 31, 2020.

We give notice and praise to Ossining’ many years of engagement toward Organ Donorship, reminded that this is Organ Awareness Week. From 10-10:15am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large thereafter engages in the latest news with commensurate analysis. From 10:15am-11am and again from 11:30am-12Noon EDT.

Western Michigan University Law School – Lansing Campus Prof. Victoria Vuletich speaks to her Op-Ed entitled “Bob Woodward and the Ethical Lens of America”. From 11-11:30am EDT