BEDFORD HILLS, NY — October 8, 2020 — Maybe I should clean our couch more often…I found over two dollars in change the other day, I rushed over to the matching chair, but had no luck, so after checking all the other pieces of furniture in our house, I wrote this week’s “Counting my nickels” edition of “News & Notes.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month a time to raise awareness about the importance of detecting breast cancer early. Make a difference, spread the word about mammograms, and encourage communities, organizations, families, and individuals to get involved.

Always a fun time, October 24th is another Shredders Day at the town recycling center from 11am to 2pm on Railroad Avenue in Bedford Hills, social distancing and mask rules will be observed.

The Town of Bedford Recreation and Parks Department presents The Boo Fest Candy Quest at the Bedford Hills Memorial Park, Sammarco Soccer Field on Halloween, October 31 from 2 to 8pm, this is sure to be a Spooktacular event…

After all the name calling and rudeness, no not a “Housewives from Wherever,” episode, but the first Presidential debate, you may want to get out and cast your ballot…early voting starts on October 24, from noon to 5pm, our local voting venues are at Mount Kisco Memorial Complex, Pound Ridge Town House, and the Somers Town House.

Bedford Hills Free Library is pleased to offer a new service bringing library materials to patrons who may be home-bound due to illness, disability, or other mobility issues. Deliveries are made weekly to patrons in the Bedford Hills service area. Patrons may place a hold on books, DVD’s or audio-books on-line or tell them what they are interested in and the library teamcan make suggestions and place holds for patrons.

The Manhattanville College Sports Business Management program has formed a partnership/sponsorship with the bi-weekly sports radio show “The Clubhouse,” heard live on WGCH, AM1490, Wednesdays 7 to 8pm. “The “Clubhouse” recently extended its national reach with a partnership with Sports Byline USA, “America’s Sports Talk Network.

If you are looking for something fun and exciting for your child or a group of friends, join this painting party with Nando Amico at the Bedford Hills Community House on October 9, 4:30 to 6pm. This painting adventure is fun for everyone and there is no experience needed. Everyone is an artist & will walk out with their very own masterpiece, llight refreshments will be provided. My wife tells me I cannot draw a straight line, but I’m going to give it a go…

The Copland House presents a virtual concert and discussion between students in the Graduate Center, CUNY doctoral music program and Copland House artists. On October 13th the program will feature Aaron Copland’s gracious, homespun, and too-rarely-heard “Sonata for Violin and Piano.”

As always and very happy to send out a big thank you to all essential personnel who are on the job, health care workers, first responders, truck drivers, grocery store workers, anyone out there on the front line, thank you for your dedication, your service and being there for all of us!

My buddy Doug McLaughlin asked me to remind everyone to support our three wonderful libraries that serve the town of Bedford, we are very fortunate to have these outstanding institutions available for all of us to use and enjoy.