I continue to hope that one day non-motorized rowing will be allowed on Sprain Lake. Sprain Lake, once it has water in it, would be an ideal location for rowing, canoeing and kayaking with the supervision of safety launches. It’s my hope that Westchester County, the Town of Greenburgh, and the City of Yonkers can figure out a way to make this happen. We have talked about this but so far no successful outcome. It’s such a missed opportunity. We need more quality recreation opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy. There are numerous college scholarships awarded to those who excel in athletic rowing. If area high schools offered the sport to students it would provide students with more opportunities to learn another sport that can help them get into great colleges. And, there are rowing sports advocates that are willing to make this happen without taxpayer dollars. All they need is approvals.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

