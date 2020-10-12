GREENBURGH, NY — October 12, 2020 — Wouldn’t it be great if non-motorized boating would be allowed on the Sprain when the reservoir has water in it?
I contacted the office of the Yonkers Mayor and received an almost immediate response. Paul Summerfield indicated that “4 sluice Gates for the gate house were delivered by tractor trailer last week. These will be installed over the next month. There is one remaining, the lowest one which is larger. The plan is to tackle that when the four upper ones are installed. We are looking to complete that by the end of the year. Once that is done we can close the valve and begin to fill reservoir. That will depend on how much rain we get.”
The Sprain stopped being used as a water supply decades ago. Is there a reason why it still can’t be used for non-motorized boating and other activities?