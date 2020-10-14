Why is Astorino Refuses to Release His 2015-2019 Tax Returns

“What is he hiding?”

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY — October 14, 2020 —Yesterday, when Rob Astorino was a no-show for his debate with New York State Senator Pete Harckham on News 12, the suitable question was, “Is Rob scared to face some tough subjects?”

Today, as Rob Astorino continues to refuse the release of his 2015 – 2019 tax returns, the relevant question is, “What is he hiding?”

New York State Senator Pete Harckham released his 2019 tax returns on Sept. 29, thus making public his 2015 – 2019 returns. At the time, Astorino was called to release his 2015 – 2019 tax returns as well.

Last week, Harckham sent Astorino a letter, saying, “At the foundation of our democratic government is the public’s trust in its elected leaders. That is why I have released, to date, the past five years of my federal and state income tax returns. Today, in the spirit of mutual respect for the people we serve and the authority that they bestow upon us, I am calling on you, once again, to release your 2015 to 2019 tax returns.”

Astorino, to date, has not responded to Harckham’s letter.

“Rob Astorino’s stonewalling on the release of his taxes should raise all kinds of red flags for voters,” said Tom Staudter, a spokesperson for the Harckham campaign. “This lack of transparency and honesty immediately signals that he is hiding things that are detrimental to his campaign and pose potential conflicts of interest.”

Recently, Astorino filed a financial disclosure report that showed he had earned upwards of $250,000 working for the Archdiocese of New York and upwards of another $250,000 as a consultant for various firms, including one, Definers Public Affairs, which was caught in a scandal for alleged peddling of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on Facebook.

As Westchester County Executive, Astorino was mired in a few scandals of his own. He had to admit that he had been moonlighting—and earning substantial income—on radio and TV while in office. And just before voters overwhelmingly booted Astorino from office, he was caught accepting a Rolex watch worth over $10,000 in exchange for a county job.

“With Astorino’s track record of corruption and deceit, voters have every right to see who has been bankrolling him since he has left elected office,” added Staudter.

The call on Astorino to release his taxes comes on the heels of a damning report in The New York Times documenting that President Trump only paid $750 of taxes in 2018 and 2019.

SOURCE: Tom Staudter | Communications Director | Office of New York State Senator Pete Harckham