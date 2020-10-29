Yonkers Board of Education District Office and the City of Yonkers Officers at One Larkin Closed to Non-Essential Staff

Friday, October 30 through Tuesday, November 3, 2020

YONKERS, NY – October 29, 2020 — Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin M. Quezada announced that the Board of Education district offices and the City of Yonkers offices at One Larkin Center will be closed to non-essential staff tomorrow, Friday, October 30, 2020 through Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Today, two staff members who work at the Board of Education notified the District that they received positive COVID-19 test results.

The decision to close these offices was made after consultation with Westchester County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sherlita Amler. The District’s Health Services staff who work with the Westchester County Health Department regarding every COVID-19 situation in the Yonkers Public Schools following New York State Contact Tracing guidelines.

Following CDC guidelines, the Yonkers Board of Education District Office and the City of Yonkers offices at One Larkin Center will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized prior to reopening on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

In consultation with the Westchester County Health Department, the Yonkers Public Library Riverfront Branch and the voting in the library atrium will remain open to the public. There is no comingling of the staffs between the Board of Education and the Library.

Out of an abundance of caution and consideration for concerns of employees, the Board of Education and City of Yonkers personnel at One Larkin Center were offered COVID-19 rapid tests.

All staff were reminded to monitor their health regarding fever over 100 degrees or other cold or flu-like symptoms should see their medical professional or contact the District’s Health Services Office. Staff members who have any questions may contact the District’s Health Services Office at 914 376-8226 or direct email to the District’s Chief Physician Dr. Ammir Rabadi at ARABADI1@yonkerspublicschools.org .

