To all who call Yonkers home:

YONKERS, NY — October 23, 2020 — I wanted to take a moment from canvassing, and safely meeting you where you are, to let you know, again, why this election is so important to me and for all of us.

Growing up, I was not handed or given anything without doing the hard work. My mother always made sure that I did not settle or do less than what I was fully capable of achieving.

Defending over 200 mainly low-income individuals as a criminal defense attorney in Yonkers, and currently serving as a New York State Administrative Law Judge, I have made sure to carry forward the values my mother instilled in me.

I am running for Yonkers City Court Judge as someone who will not tolerate the corruption and dirty politics that has stained our city for far too long.

I openly say to you, “Yonkers deserves better.”

If we are to have a city and a court that works for us, then we need it to be representative of who we truly are, in background and identity, with someone that is not afraid to stand up for what is right – even when they must stand alone.

I am not socioeconomically privileged. Union raised and union proud, I have been working full-time while running for elected office because I would not be able to sustain myself otherwise. I understand the struggle.

I have experienced and shared first-hand on the campaign trail the political smearing that has occurred. The establishment did not expect me to win the primary because, as usual, Democratic Party Leader Tom Meier was arrogant. Like many Department of Public Works (DPW) employees know, Tom Meier is a bully, coward, and a liar. The week before the start of early voting he is finally choosing to show you his lack of support for my campaign.

This is an attempt to distract you from the real issue.

Frankly, my campaign has been and is about changing Yonkers, and that change includes him. Let us show them, and especially Tom Meier, what a people-powered movement looks like, and win the General Election too.

As I have always said, this is not just my campaign, it is all of ours as the individual collective, regardless of creed. Our democracy does not work unless we are all included.

In addition to voting in person on Nov. 3rd, you have the option to partake in Early Voting from Oct. 24th to Nov. 1st. If you do not want to vote in person, you still have the option to request and complete an absentee ballot by Oct. 27th.

Thank you, and see you at the polls.