Yonkers Community Development Agency Board Meeting – Monday, October 19, 2020 @ 4:30pm EDT

NOTICE BOARD MEETING

YONKERS, NY — October 17, 2020 — A board meeting of the YONKERS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY will be held on MONDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM.

The board meeting will be held REMOTELY. To join the meeting, please use the meeting access information provided below, which is also posted on the YCDA Notices page of the City of Yonkers website.

For additional information, please contact WANDA RODRIGUEZ at wanna.rodriguez@yonkersny.gov or (914) 377-6650.

MEETING ACCESS INFORMATION

Zoom Meeting

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86148704472?pwd=UUMwVTZOeUJRWmR0TkhKdHZ2Zk1rQT09

Meeting ID: 861 4870 4472

Passcode: 914377

Dial-In: (929) 436 2866