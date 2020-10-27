Yonkers Community Group Moves Their Battle With Corporate Giant UPS to Court

STOPUPS.ORG Vows To Protect Their Neighborhood Against
This Massive UPS Distribution Facility
PRESS CONFERENCE
In attendance will be representatives from StopUPS.org
, Attorneys from Keane & Beane PC who will brief the media about the lawsuit and its expected ramifications on UPS’s expansion plans.
DATE: Tuesday, October 27, 2020
TIME: 12 Noon
YONKERS, NY — October 7, 2020 — Local homeowners in Yonkers, represented by Attorney Joel Sachs, of the White Plains law firm of Keane & Beane PC have filed an Article 78 proceedings in Westchester County Supreme Court. Petitioners include The Grassy Sprain Civic Association, Sprain Lake Knolls Civic Association and Winchester Homeowners Association that represent several hundred households in close proximity to the site.
The parties named in this action are the City of Yonkers Planning Board, Roman Kozicky Chairman of Yonkers Planning Board, Vincent Pici Commissioner of Housing and Buildings, UPS, tenant of the site at 550 Tuckahoe Road
owned by Alfred Weissman of Weissman Real Estate LLC and its subsidiary, Tuckahoe Owners LLC.