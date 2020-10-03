Yonkers Federation of Teachers Issue Update As of October 2, 2020

YFT Members,

YONKERS, NY —October 3, 2020 — You have always shown up when your students needed you, no matter the challenge. Now it’s time to show up for them again in the fight for health and safety. After exhaustive negotiations on your behalf, we have not yet reached an agreement. We thank you for your patience, your understanding, and your support during this stressful and uncertain time. We share your anxieties and frustrations. It’s time to organize ourselves to get the District to do what is right.

For the first time in 25 years, YFT is being blocked from visiting the schools for safety inspections. This lack of transparency leaves us without any independently verifiable information regarding the safety of school buildings. For this and the following reasons, we have no confidence in the district’s proposed plan for hybrid learning.

According to reports from several of our members and from our own inquiries, airflow within school buildings is inadequate to ensure the safety of students and teachers and stem the transmission of airborne illness, especially COVID-19. When pressed by your union for answers, the District has replied simply that it will not be conducting airflow tests and will therefore not provide your representatives any reports as to the safety and functionality of HVAC systems.

More broadly, the District’s proposed plan is inadequate on several fronts. Their proposed strategies for COVID tracing have been questionable. We still have yet to see clearly defined protocols for reducing contact among and between split teachers, special area teachers, pupil support staff, as well as in push in/pull out programs. Even basic protocols for bathroom use, the movement of students through the building, and lunchtime cleaning have been lacking in the District’s proposed plan.

Most egregious of all, the District has not proposed any telework accommodations for immunocompromised staff. This is a glaring oversight that puts at risk the very lives of our fellow teachers.

We are fighting for equity, for your health and safety, and for the best quality instruction for our students. We will not tolerate a piecemeal and self-contradicting plan for how teachers are supposed to engage with remote learners during hybrid instruction. We as educators deserve better and our students need better.

We are listening to you and we thank you for your invaluable input, which has been critical to the ongoing bargaining process. We are aware that the student scheduling plan has deviated from the initial plan and that the District failed to gain input from us, the teachers. We also know that your concerns around equipment and accommodations for students with special needs have not been addressed. We have and will continue to address these and each of your concerns with the District and we will not stop until you have been heard and until your health and safety can be reasonably protected.

We are confident in the professionalism and dedication of you, our fellow teachers, who will show up and do whatever is necessary to ensure the best education for our students. Most importantly, we stand united.

An important action you can take is to continue sharing your concerns. We must continue to hear from you. Please reach out to us at YFT@YFT860.org to share your concerns and observations. Your stories about virtual learning, school building reopenings, and interactions with the District all help us build power in our ongoing bargaining. So please, speak up and share your most up-to-date information. We look forward to hearing from you.

In Solidarity,

YFT Executive Board