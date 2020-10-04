Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Appoints Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchiarelli to Yonkers Board of Education to Fulfill the Balance of Dr. Ammir Rabadi’s Fiver-Year Term

Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio Appointed on Friday, October 2, 2020 to fulfill the remainder of Dr. Ammir Rabadi’s five-year term through 2022.

YONKERS, NY – October 4, 2020 – Mayor Mike Spano on Friday, October 4, 2020 swore in Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio to her appointment to the Yonkers Board of Education Board of Trustees. Dr. Del Vecchio will take her place among the nine member YBoE Trustees, the official policy making body of the Yonkers Public School District. Del Vecchio will fulfill the remainder of Dr. Ammir Rabadi’s five-year term through 2022, as Dr. Rabadi resigned from the YBoE Board earlier this year.

“I am proud to reappoint Dr. Del Vecchio to the Board of Education as her extensive work in academia and her institutional knowledge of our schools have made her an ideal Board Trustee,” said Mayor Spano. “Together, we can further address the needs and concerns of the District and support our schools’ goals for our students.”

A doctoral degree graduate from Fordham University, Dr. Del Vecchio is a qualitative researcher who specializes in educational leadership, administration and policy, with a concentration on partnership development and professional development of aspiring school administrators. Since 2005, Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio continues to teach, mentor and advise students in the Department of Administrative and Instructional Leadership (DAIL) at St. John’s University School of Education. Dr. Del Vecchio is also the Director of School Leadership Programs for aspiring principals and administrators in non-public schools, a partnership program with NYC Department of Education (DOE) and St. John’s University. Prior to her work at St. John’s University, Dr. Del Vecchio was Director of Grants and Special Programs for over ten years in the Yonkers Public Schools and was responsible for the management and implementation of over $60 million in categorical and competitive grant programs in the District. Dr. Del Vecchio began her educational career in Yonkers as a high school teacher of Spanish, Italian, French and English, initiating the modern languages course offerings at Saunders and the award-winning Literary Art Magazine, the first in the history of a Trades and Technical High School. She also served as a building administrator, central office supervisor of ten schools, and coordinator of the first restructuring initiative, EDUCATION 2000.

A Fulbright Fellowship recipient to the University of Perugia, Italy, and National Endowment for the Humanities Fellow to Yale University, Dr. Del Vecchio was Vice President of the Fulbright Association of Greater New York and continues to serve on its Board. Dr. Del Vecchio also graduated from the College of Mt. St. Vincent, Riverdale, NY, with a BA cum laude in Spanish and from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY with a MS in Education and Latin American Studies.

“It’s both an honor and a privilege to be reappointed to serve on the Board. I appreciate and thank Mayor Spano for his confidence in my ability to serve in a way that may be helpful,” said Dr. Rosalba Corrado Del Vecchio. “Our schools, in their diversity, are a rich source of talent and my belief in that talent has always been unwavering in all the years I have lived in Yonkers. I look forward to working together, with Board President Lopez and other fellow Trustees, with Superintendent Dr. Quezada and with all involved in the education of our children, in a way that advocates for them and for their schools.”

Board of Education President Rev. Steve Lopez enthusiastically noted about Dr. Del Vecchio’s reappointment on behalf of the Trustees, “Trustee Del Vecchio’s contributions to the Board over the past three years have had a profound impact on our complex educational and fiscal decisions. As an experienced educator she brings valuable knowledge and insight.”

“For me, working with Trustee Dr. DelVecchio has been an extraordinary opportunity and experience. Her guidance, support and respect for the work has uplifted my spirit on many occasions,” stated Dr. Edwin M. Quezada, Superintendent of Schools. “Thank you for everything you have already accomplished and will continue to contribute to provide quality education for all Yonkers children.”

