Yonkers Parents Seeking Solutions (YPSS) Elicit “1st Step Catalyst” By Seeking Help of Civil Rights Attorney Michael Sussman, Esq.

YONKERS, NY — October 13, 2020 — Yonkers Parents Seeking Solutions (YPSS) elicited the help of well-known Civil Rights Attorney Michael Sussman, Esq., in addressing the gross disparities faced by many vulnerable parents who currently lack computers and other resources. YPSS is very frustrated by the District’s failure to maintain effective ongoing communications, and transparency with many stake holders thereby creating confusion and angst while ignoring the immediate needs of children and families.
The attached letter from Counsel to Mayor Michael Spano and Superintendent Edwin Quezada speaks for itself. YPSS remains hopeful that the contents of Mr. Sussman’s letter with act as a “1st Step Catalyst” in bringing ALL parties together in a realistic dialogue that will resolve the many questions raised but remain unanswered.
Respectfully,
Yonkers Parents Seeking Solutions
READ
Letter addressed to Mayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Public School District Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada
