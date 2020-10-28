Yonkers Police Investigate Fatal Ashburton Avenue Shooting Incident

YONKERS, NY – October 28, 3030 — On Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, at approximately 9:35 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Triangle Deli at 286 Ashburton Avenue on a report of a person shot inside the store. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male victim down inside the store with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. First Responders rendered emergency medical aid to the victim; he was transported to a local area hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries. Officers cordoned-off the area and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene, interviewing subjects and witnesses, recovering surveillance video, and processing forensic and ballistic evidence. Investigation thus far has yielded that the victim was exiting the deli when he was approached by two suspects outside; one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired at least one time in the direction of the victim, striking him the chest. The victim collapsed at scene and the two suspects fled the area. Investigators are actively working to identify the perpetrators and effect their arrests. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

The victim is identified as Javon Merrill, a 27-year-old resident of this City. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls may remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device.

