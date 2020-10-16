Yorktown Reaches Labor Agreements With Two Unions

YORKTOWN, NY — October 15, 2020 – Yorktown officials have concluded labor contract negotiations with the Police Benevolent Association and the Civil Service Employees Association.

For the CSEA—the town’s largest union representing 189 employees—the contract calls for no salary increase in 2020 and four annual increases of 2.5%. The PBA’s contract, which covers 59 employees, calls for a 1.5% increase in 2020; a 1.75% increase in 2021 and three annual increases of 2.5%.

Both unions agreed to cost-saving concessions:

The CSEA agreed to an accrued time application that will streamline the town’s payroll and attendance processes.

The PBA agreed to a one-year early retirement incentive that is expected to produce a short-term savings of $500,000.

“These new labor contracts balance taxpayers’ ability to fund our local services with our employees’ desire for fair cost-of-living raises,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “I appreciate CSEA’s willingness to forego a salary increase in 2020 as Yorktown—like governments across the state—struggles with reduced revenues because of the pandemic. The PBA also agreed to push most of its members’ salary increases to 2023 and beyond to give our economy and our local revenues time to recover.”

The town board approved the new agreements on September 1. The approved five-year agreements replace contracts that expired last year and they are the first five-year deals in more than a decade.

“We will continue to foster a helpful, peaceful and caring relationship with the residents we serve,” said PBA President Tommy Nadoraski. “In these hard times we are eternally grateful for the generous and thoughtful contract we received. The PBA members will continue to work hard to keep our town the safest in Westchester.”

“We, the members of the Town of Yorktown CSEA Unit 9181, remain steadfast in our pledge to serve the residents of the Town of Yorktown with pride and professionalism. We are appreciative to Supervisor Matthew J. Slater and the Town Board for their commitment to our members during this trying time,” said Keith Kuttruf, president of the Yorktown CSEA.

Contact: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, 914-962-5722, ext. 201 or mslater@yorktownny.org

