Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, November 4, 2020 @ 10am EST

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11835957
YONKERS, NY — November 4, 2020 — The Wednesday, November 4, 2020th broadcast opens with Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman’s delving into his latest essay, “Congress’s Constitutional Obligation to Compensate Workers for Job Loss”. From 10-11am EST
Thereafter, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris speaks to the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with an emphasis on Election Day results, such as they are.