Veteran’s Day – Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Bronxville Women’s Club has declared November to be

the month of giving.

Specifically, giving back to those who have served, or are serving now,

by raising funds for both Blue Star Families &

the Wreaths Across America Initiative.

The facts behind our drive to raise funds:

To our neighbors, colleagues and fellow Americans who served, and continue to serve us, often at incalculable personal cost, we offer great thanks for the freedoms you have protected.

But thanks are not enough now.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and negative financial impact onmilitary members and their families…

Each of us can make a difference.

We can donate.

We can ask our friends and neighbors to join in & donate.

We can volunteer to support these organizations or others.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

The time could not be better, nor the need greater.

Join us in “giving” by making donations through the BWC to:

Blue Star Families click here