Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC of White Plains, NY Announced the ZEISS SCOPEs. Grant for K-12 Science Teachers in Putnam / Rockland and Westchester Counties, Bergen County, and Fairfield County

WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — November 18, 2020 — Many teachers across the country are facing the new challenge of educating students through remote learning. The need for creative lesson planning is particularly acute in science classrooms because of the need for hands-on laboratories or live demonstrations that supplement traditional lectures.

 

In order to help teachers and students in their respective  communities keep pace with their curricula, Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC of White Plains, NY, has announced the Science Classroom Outreach Program for Educators Grant, or the ZEISS SCOPEs Grant.

 

The SCOPEs Grant helps to ensure science students can stay connected and learn from home. The SCOPEs Grant is open to K-12 science teachers in Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties, New York; Bergen County, New Jersey; and Fairfield County, Connecticut. To learn more about the SCOPEs Grant or apply, visit https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/local/scopes-grant.html

Win a ZEISS classroom microscope package with an optical microscope, digital camera, and software.

 

Choose from two microscope models for a variety of subjects  ZEISS Primo Star or ZEISS Stemi 305

 

Open to K-12 science teachers in Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester Counties, New York; Bergen County, New Jersey; and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

 

Applications accepted until 11:59 pm on December 1, 2020.

 

