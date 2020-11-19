(914) Cares Chairman/CEO Jessica Reinmann, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic.
Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11843944
YONKERS, NY — November 20, 2020 —Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris engages in the latest hyperlocal to international news concerns with commensurate analysis. From 10-11am EST.
(914) Cares Chairman and CEO Jessica Reinmann advised that (914) Cares Partners with National Non-Profit PERIOD.org to Provide Period Products to Girls and Women in Need in Westchester County. (914) Cares is now a service partner with PERIOD.org, a global non-profit fighting to end period poverty and stigma. Through Period.org, (914) Cares is committed to providing period products to women and girls in Westchester who are unable to afford them. (914) Cares is preparing to open a Period Product Bank, distributing period products monthly to menstruators those in Westchester County that cannot afford them. From 11-11:30am EST.