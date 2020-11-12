(914) Cares Partners with National Non-Profit PERIOD.org to Provide Period Products to Girls and Women in Need in Westchester County

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 11, 2020 — (914) Cares is thrilled to announce that it is now a service partner with PERIOD.org, a global non-profit fighting to end period poverty and stigma. Through Period.org, (914) Cares is committed to providing period products to women and girls in Westchester who are unable to afford them. (914) Cares is preparing to open a Period Product Bank, distributing period products monthly to menstruators those in Westchester County that cannot afford them.

Period Poverty is a significant problem across Westchester County as many families are living at or below the poverty line. These women are forced to choose food, rent, heat and medicine over period products. Females in this situation can miss up to 60 days of work and many girls from low-income families skip school because they cannot afford tampons or pads. If a girl misses school every time she has her period, she is set back 145 days behind her fellow male students.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened women’s access to period products. Where one may have had access to tampons and pads in schools or public facilities before, many of those places have closed or gone remote, but the need has not lessened. While organizations dedicated to ending period poverty might have more effectively filled that gap for many prior to the pandemic, supply strain and the inability to gather to distribute products has made it even harder to reach those in need than before Covid.

Jessica Reinmann, Chairman and CEO of (914) Cares said, “1 in 4 women in the U.S struggled to purchase period products in the past year. (914) Cares aims to make sure that every woman and girl who cannot afford it in Westchester, receives period products through our partnership with Period.org.”

About (914) Cares

(914) Cares was founded with the goal of helping to take care of our neighbors in need. As we expand programs to help those across Westchester county,(914) Cares is proud to have Kids’ Kloset, Baby Bank, Empty Bowls Westchester and Diaper Depot as successful programs within the organization. Moving forward, the Organization’s focus will continue to be helping neighbors in need by supporting local nonprofits as well as maintaining and growing existing programs, with the ultimate goal of eradicating the cycle of poverty in Westchester.

About Period.org

Period.org is a global non-profit organization fighting to end period poverty and stigma through service education and advocacy.