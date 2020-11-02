Astorino Moonlighting — and Missing Tax Returns — Deserves a Full Investigation

Republican candidate trashes local reporter’s fact-filled article

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY – In light of the Journal News report that Rob Astorino’s moonlighting income from last year is under review by both New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Westchester County Board of Ethics, it is imperative that a full investigation be launched and the State Senate candidate’s 2015 to 2019 federal and state tax returns be subpoenaed.

After all, his 2019 financial disclosure form raises the possibility that the former Westchester County Executive possibly broke the county’s ethics law by working for Fareri Associates, a big developer now involved in a major Westchester project, before he was out of office for a full year, as required. Worse yet, Astorino may have broken state law and committed a felony by accepting the job as a kickback for brokering a good deal for the developer while he was county executive.

“At this point, nothing Astorino says should be trusted,” said Tom Staudter, spokesperson for the Harckham campaign. “If he wants to come clean about possibly violating the ethics law or who he has been working and moonlighting for in the last few years, then he needs to release his taxes. Right now, he looks as if he is hiding information which he does not want residents to see.”

According to his 2019 financial disclosure form, Fareri paid Astorino between $75,000 and $100,000. The Journal News reports that Astorino admitted that his duties consisted of reviewing an environmental statement and a housing study, and providing some “advice” as well while serving as a consultant to the developer in 2019. Astorino, when he was county executive, negotiated with Fareri to develop a sizable parcel of County property called the North 60 into a $1.2 billion bioscience center.

“A complete investigation is needed here to show that Astorino’s work for Fareri was restricted to 2019, and that it was documented and properly billed,” Staudter said. “During the campaign Astorino has bragged repeatedly that he facilitated the county’s deal with Fareri. It should be no surprise, then, that red flags are being raised by this lucrative side gig with the developer, which, to many observers, looks like a no-show job.”

“But Astorino seems determined not to release his taxes, just like his good friend and political mentor Donald Trump has not,” added Staudter. “He will continue hiding the truth from the public for as long as possible.”

Last night, at a telephone town hall conducted as a campaign event, Astorino, like Trump, lashed out against the media and Journal News, calling its article on his moonlighting income “dopey,” “completely and utterly false,” “full of lies,” and “a political hit job.”

Astorino strangely noted during the town hall that the required financial disclosure form he completed had included a section for “promises made,” confusing it for a question on the form about promises for future employment. (Astorino’s answer on the form is that the question was not applicable to his situation.) Perhaps he was thinking about the promises he possibly made in exchange for the wildly profitable “consulting” positions that he carried off on weekends and evenings.

SOURCE: Tom Staudter |

Astorino’s Moonlighting—and Missing Tax Returns—Deserve a Full Investigation

Republican candidate trashes local reporter’s fact-filled article

Yorktown Heights, NY – In light of the Journal News report that Rob Astorino’s moonlighting income from last year is under review by both New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Westchester County Board of Ethics, it is imperative that a full investigation be launched and the State Senate candidate’s 2015 to 2019 federal and state tax returns be subpoenaed.

After all, his 2019 financial disclosure form raises the possibility that the former Westchester County Executive possibly broke the county’s ethics law by working for Fareri Associates, a big developer now involved in a major Westchester project, before he was out of office for a full year, as required. Worse yet, Astorino may have broken state law and committed a felony by accepting the job as a kickback for brokering a good deal for the developer while he was county executive.

“At this point, nothing Astorino says should be trusted,” said Tom Staudter, spokesperson for the Harckham campaign. “If he wants to come clean about possibly violating the ethics law or who he has been working and moonlighting for in the last few years, then he needs to release his taxes. Right now, he looks as if he is hiding information which he does not want residents to see.”

According to his 2019 financial disclosure form, Fareri paid Astorino between $75,000 and $100,000. The Journal News reports that Astorino admitted that his duties consisted of reviewing an environmental statement and a housing study, and providing some “advice” as well while serving as a consultant to the developer in 2019. Astorino, when he was county executive, negotiated with Fareri to develop a sizable parcel of County property called the North 60 into a $1.2 billion bioscience center.

“A complete investigation is needed here to show that Astorino’s work for Fareri was restricted to 2019, and that it was documented and properly billed,” Staudter said. “During the campaign Astorino has bragged repeatedly that he facilitated the county’s deal with Fareri. It should be no surprise, then, that red flags are being raised by this lucrative side gig with the developer, which, to many observers, looks like a no-show job.”

“But Astorino seems determined not to release his taxes, just like his good friend and political mentor Donald Trump has not,” added Staudter. “He will continue hiding the truth from the public for as long as possible.”

Last night, at a telephone town hall conducted as a campaign event, Astorino, like Trump, lashed out against the media and Journal News, calling its article on his moonlighting income “dopey,” “completely and utterly false,” “full of lies,” and “a political hit job.”

Astorino strangely noted during the town hall that the required financial disclosure form he completed had included a section for “promises made,” confusing it for a question on the form about promises for future employment. (Astorino’s answer on the form is that the question was not applicable to his situation.) Perhaps he was thinking about the promises he possibly made in exchange for the wildly profitable “consulting” positions that he carried off on weekends and evenings.

SOURCE: Tom Staudter | Communications Director | Office of New York State Senator Pete Harckham