Bernice Spreckman / Coyne Park Senior Center Members on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, November 17, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EST

eHezi Budget, Community, Dining/Cooking, Environmental, Fire Department News, Governance, Health, History, Law, People, Politics, Radio, SavvySenior, Technology Leave a Comment

Callers Are Welcome to Share Their Perspective or Make Inquiry When Staying On Topic.

The Call-In Number is 347-205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … 

http://tobtr.com/s/11843938

The subject matter is defined herein.

YONKERS, NY — November 17, 2020 — The Tuesday, November 17, 2020 broadcast of Westchester On the Level brings Yonkers City Councilmember John Rubbo, representing District 4, and members of the Bernice Spreckman / Coyne Park Senior Center.  Those who have signed on to participate are:  Nick, Janice, Carolyn, Cathy, Doreen, Carmela, Christine, Harriet. Clara, Silvia, Eugenie, Nancy, among others. Each individual with have two  ((2) to three (3) minutes to pose a question and gain a response That will be given expression i no more than five (5) minutes duration. The broadcast is 2 hours in duration with no commercial interrupt. Allocating eight (8) total minutes per each question and answer will consume 96 minutes from a broadcast that will conclude with 120 minutes or two hours. That will leave approximately 12 minutes for concluding positions for the seniors and for the councilmember. From 10am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large is your host.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.