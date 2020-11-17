Bernice Spreckman / Coyne Park Senior Center Members on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, November 17, 2020 From 10am-12Noon EST

Callers Are Welcome to Share Their Perspective or Make Inquiry When Staying On Topic.
YONKERS, NY — November 17, 2020 — The Tuesday, November 17, 2020 broadcast of Westchester On the Level brings Yonkers City Councilmember John Rubbo, representing District 4, and members of the Bernice Spreckman / Coyne Park Senior Center. Those who have signed on to participate are: Nick, Janice, Carolyn, Cathy, Doreen, Carmela, Christine, Harriet. Clara, Silvia, Eugenie, Nancy, among others. Each individual with have two ((2) to three (3) minutes to pose a question and gain a response That will be given expression i no more than five (5) minutes duration. The broadcast is 2 hours in duration with no commercial interrupt. Allocating eight (8) total minutes per each question and answer will consume 96 minutes from a broadcast that will conclude with 120 minutes or two hours. That will leave approximately 12 minutes for concluding positions for the seniors and for the councilmember. From 10am-12Noon.
