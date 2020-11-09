Councilmember Anthony Merante Announces His Re-Election Campaign

YONKERS, NY — November 9, 2020 — Over sixty enthusiastic supporters attended the announcement yesterday morning including Yonkers Council Minority Leader Mike Breen, Chairman of the Westchester Republican Committee, Doug Colety and Yonkers GOP Chairman John Larkin amongst many others. The event also launched the opening of Merante Campaign Headquarters at 2070 Central Park Ave, Yonkers NY.
Councilman Merante’s campaign mantra has been and continues to be “It’s All About You.” Anthony Merante is well known and respected for his responsiveness to his constituents needs and for fighting to protect Yonkers taxpayers. He is the only Councilmember to vote No on a property tax increase for the 2020-21 City budget. Anthony Merante has also opted not to take a taxpayer funded City car. He has stood shoulder to shoulder with StopUPS.org in their fight to protect their neighborhood against UPS expansion. Merante has even initiated and passed legislation to put the word Christmas back on all official City of Yonkers tree lightings.